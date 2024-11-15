Versor Investments LP Makes New Investment in Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,959 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

Get Cimpress alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,812,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $160,384,000 after acquiring an additional 91,543 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 9,821.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 156,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,838,000 after acquiring an additional 154,785 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 357,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,644,000 after acquiring an additional 15,157 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cimpress during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,582,000. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 450,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,885,000 after acquiring an additional 26,727 shares in the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CMPR shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Cimpress from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Cimpress from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Cimpress from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th.

Cimpress Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CMPR opened at $80.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.05. Cimpress plc has a 1 year low of $58.05 and a 1 year high of $104.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.18.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.80). The business had revenue of $804.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $800.51 million. Cimpress had a negative return on equity of 27.15% and a net margin of 4.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cimpress plc will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Maarten Wensveen sold 1,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $118,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,054,700. This represents a 5.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert S. Keane sold 45,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.09, for a total transaction of $4,489,767.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,012,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,367,270.10. This represents a 4.28 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,116 shares of company stock valued at $7,019,606 in the last quarter. Insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

About Cimpress

(Free Report)

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization of printing and related products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vista, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall décor, business signage, and other printed products; business cards; and marketing materials, such as flyers and postcards, digital and marketing services, writing instruments, decorated apparel, promotional products and gifts, packaging, design services, textiles, and magazines and catalogs.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cimpress Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimpress and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.