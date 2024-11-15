Versor Investments LP Makes New Investment in DNOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of DNOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 35,834 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000.

Get DNOW alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNOW. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of DNOW by 71.5% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,047,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $96,768,000 after buying an additional 2,939,502 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in DNOW by 141.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,568,267 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,532,000 after acquiring an additional 918,131 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in DNOW by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,446,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $88,511,000 after acquiring an additional 390,671 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in DNOW during the first quarter worth about $4,571,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DNOW during the first quarter worth about $4,241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of DNOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on DNOW from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th.

DNOW Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSE DNOW opened at $14.59 on Friday. DNOW Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.44 and a 52 week high of $15.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.45.

DNOW (NYSE:DNOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $606.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.92 million. DNOW had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 8.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that DNOW Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DNOW Company Profile

(Free Report)

DNOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and customer on-site locations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; pipes, manual and automated valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical instrumentations, artificial lift, pumping solutions, valve actuation and modular process, and measurement and control equipment; and mill supplies, tools, safety supplies, and personal protective equipment, as well as artificial lift systems, coatings, and miscellaneous expendable items.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DNOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DNOW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DNOW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.