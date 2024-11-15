Versor Investments LP Makes New Investment in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 25,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELAN. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the second quarter worth approximately $55,599,000. Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 61.2% during the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 8,336,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,298,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164,350 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 363.1% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,548,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,748,000 after buying an additional 1,214,123 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the second quarter worth approximately $16,043,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 4.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,139,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,425,000 after buying an additional 852,281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health Stock Performance

Elanco Animal Health stock opened at $14.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.75. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 52-week low of $11.20 and a 52-week high of $18.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Elanco Animal Health ( NYSE:ELAN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Elanco Animal Health had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 4.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ELAN shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Barclays upped their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Elanco Animal Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director Michael J. Harrington bought 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.85 per share, for a total transaction of $51,975.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 81,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,245.90. This trade represents a 4.51 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

