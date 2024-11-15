Versor Investments LP Makes New Investment in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RGLD. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Royal Gold by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Royal Gold by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Royal Gold by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 23,484 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after buying an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Royal Gold by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 71,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,319,000 after buying an additional 4,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Royal Gold by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,664,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $811,861,000 after buying an additional 21,407 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RGLD stock opened at $139.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.39. Royal Gold, Inc. has a one year low of $100.55 and a one year high of $155.10.

Royal Gold ( NASDAQ:RGLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:RGL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $193.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.12 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 42.93% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.70%.

In other news, Director William M. Hayes sold 1,984 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.05, for a total transaction of $291,747.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,362,859.40. This trade represents a 17.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Randy Shefman sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total transaction of $645,426.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,042,503.30. This represents a 38.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,339 shares of company stock worth $1,329,902 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $141.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $148.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.43.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

