Versor Investments LP Purchases New Shares in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,533 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in NetScout Systems by 375.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,100,485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,128,000 after acquiring an additional 868,955 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 74.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 846,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,481,000 after acquiring an additional 361,245 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,015,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in NetScout Systems by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,230,849 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,602,000 after purchasing an additional 223,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in NetScout Systems by 181.1% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 304,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,565,000 after purchasing an additional 196,218 shares during the period. 91.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NTCT opened at $22.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 0.58. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.10 and a 12 month high of $24.42.

In other news, insider Jean A. Bua sold 19,205 shares of NetScout Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.37, for a total transaction of $391,205.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,601,041.26. This trade represents a 19.64 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Michael Szabados sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.81, for a total transaction of $122,265.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 43,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $816,993.54. This trade represents a 13.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 32,205 shares of company stock worth $652,051 over the last ninety days. 3.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NTCT shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of NetScout Systems in a research report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com cut NetScout Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th.

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

