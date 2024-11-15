Versor Investments LP Purchases Shares of 10,600 United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBSI. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in United Bankshares by 237.6% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in United Bankshares by 253.5% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the period. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of United Bankshares during the first quarter worth $79,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Bankshares during the second quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Marathon Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Bankshares during the third quarter worth $206,000. 70.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:UBSI opened at $42.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.67. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.68 and a 12 month high of $43.77.

United Bankshares ( NASDAQ:UBSI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. United Bankshares had a net margin of 22.05% and a return on equity of 7.58%. The firm had revenue of $414.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Analysts expect that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.06%.

In other United Bankshares news, Director Peter A. Converse sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 434,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,390,760. This trade represents a 1.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UBSI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of United Bankshares from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of United Bankshares from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of United Bankshares from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Bankshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.25.

United Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

