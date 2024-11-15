Versor Investments LP Purchases Shares of 4,926 Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Central Valley Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group in the second quarter worth $25,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its stake in Avis Budget Group by 119.2% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 228 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL raised its stake in Avis Budget Group by 198.3% during the third quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 361 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Avis Budget Group by 293.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Avis Budget Group by 180.0% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 714 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CAR opened at $106.56 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 2.14. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.73 and a 12 month high of $204.77.

Avis Budget Group ( NASDAQ:CAR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $6.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.55 by ($1.90). The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 101.41% and a net margin of 3.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $16.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Avis Budget Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $145.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.13.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network, as well as the Budget brand, a supplier of vehicle rental and other mobility solutions focused primarily on more value-conscious customers comprising Budget car rental, and Budget Truck, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 19,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of dealer-operated and company-operated locations that serve the light commercial and consumer sectors in the continental United States.

