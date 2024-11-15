Versor Investments LP Reduces Holdings in National HealthCare Co. (NYSE:NHC)

Versor Investments LP trimmed its stake in National HealthCare Co. (NYSE:NHC – Free Report) by 34.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in National HealthCare were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of National HealthCare by 223.8% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 20,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after buying an additional 14,445 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of National HealthCare by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of National HealthCare by 1,277.1% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 10,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after buying an additional 9,655 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of National HealthCare in the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in National HealthCare during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. 56.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National HealthCare Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NHC opened at $127.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.80. National HealthCare Co. has a 1-year low of $73.90 and a 1-year high of $138.49.

National HealthCare Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at National HealthCare

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. National HealthCare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.58%.

In other news, SVP Brian F. Kidd sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total value of $260,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,827,327.47. This trade represents a 8.42 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of National HealthCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

About National HealthCare

National HealthCare Corporation engages in the operation of services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted and independent living facilities, homecare and hospice agencies, and health hospitals. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.

