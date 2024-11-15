Versor Investments LP Sells 4,385 Shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD)

Versor Investments LP lessened its position in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Free Report) by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,385 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Kyndryl were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KD. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Kyndryl by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC increased its stake in Kyndryl by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 15,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Kyndryl by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in Kyndryl by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Finally, Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Kyndryl by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC now owns 36,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.53% of the company’s stock.

KD stock opened at $28.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of -72.46, a P/E/G ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.63. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.58 and a 12 month high of $28.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.06 and its 200 day moving average is $24.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

