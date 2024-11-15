Versor Investments LP Sells 5,800 Shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

Versor Investments LP lowered its holdings in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Free Report) by 38.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,100 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,800 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in WSFS Financial were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 30,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in WSFS Financial by 2.0% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 11,382 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in WSFS Financial by 40.5% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 9.4% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,273 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,182 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WSFS. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of WSFS Financial from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on WSFS Financial from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. DA Davidson raised their price target on WSFS Financial from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $54.00 target price (down from $58.00) on shares of WSFS Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.75.

NASDAQ:WSFS opened at $57.52 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.54. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 1.02. WSFS Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $37.09 and a 52-week high of $60.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $267.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.35 million. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 18.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that WSFS Financial Co. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.70%.

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

