Versor Investments LP Takes $392,000 Position in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 2.1% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,642,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,004,000 after purchasing an additional 53,965 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 0.3% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,197,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,157,000 after buying an additional 3,313 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 4.4% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 844,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,206,000 after buying an additional 35,880 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 3.3% in the second quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 768,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,055,000 after buying an additional 24,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 46.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 669,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,385,000 after buying an additional 211,099 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SKY. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Skyline Champion from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Skyline Champion from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Skyline Champion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Skyline Champion in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Skyline Champion from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Skyline Champion presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.40.

Skyline Champion Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:SKY opened at $97.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Skyline Champion Co. has a 52-week low of $58.35 and a 52-week high of $101.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.66. The company has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.27 and a beta of 1.59.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.32. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $616.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Skyline Champion Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Skyline Champion

In related news, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 2,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.60, for a total value of $262,610.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,187,413.20. This represents a 5.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mak Capital One Llc sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.16, for a total value of $7,212,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,920,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,267,200. This represents a 2.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 141,192 shares of company stock worth $12,660,782. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Skyline Champion Company Profile

(Free Report)

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

Featured Stories

