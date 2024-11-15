Versor Investments LP Takes $394,000 Position in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR)

Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 12,400 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ichor by 6.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,841,622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,743,000 after purchasing an additional 176,970 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Ichor by 33.0% in the first quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 265,246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,244,000 after purchasing an additional 65,862 shares during the period. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Ichor in the first quarter valued at about $67,106,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its stake in shares of Ichor by 162.9% in the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 335,867 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,971,000 after buying an additional 208,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ichor by 5.6% in the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 373,948 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,416,000 after buying an additional 19,850 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ICHR shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Ichor from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Ichor from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Ichor in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ichor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Ichor in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ichor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.57.

Ichor stock opened at $31.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 3.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.69 and a beta of 1.91. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $24.82 and a 1 year high of $46.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.58.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $211.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.24 million. Ichor had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 2.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices.

