Versor Investments LP Takes $449,000 Position in OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 27,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 1.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,449,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,647,000 after acquiring an additional 29,991 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,374,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,211,000 after purchasing an additional 82,618 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in OneSpaWorld by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,176,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,798,000 after purchasing an additional 84,423 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,867,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,704,000 after buying an additional 106,910 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,588,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,410,000 after buying an additional 117,241 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

OneSpaWorld Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OSW opened at $18.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.01 and a 200 day moving average of $15.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.41 and a beta of 2.13. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $11.13 and a 52 week high of $19.61.

OneSpaWorld Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. OneSpaWorld’s payout ratio is 32.65%.

In other news, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total transaction of $1,401,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 545,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,188,669.76. This represents a 12.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen Lazarus sold 8,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $138,539.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 726,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,175,910. The trade was a 1.13 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 319,810 shares of company stock worth $5,644,816 in the last three months. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on OneSpaWorld from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

OneSpaWorld Company Profile

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

