Versor Investments LP Takes Position in Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 21,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery during the third quarter valued at approximately $939,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Energy Recovery by 84.3% in the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 246,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,286,000 after acquiring an additional 112,754 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Energy Recovery in the third quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Energy Recovery by 8.8% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Energy Recovery by 10.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 450,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,841,000 after acquiring an additional 41,286 shares during the last quarter. 83.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO David W. Moon sold 2,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total transaction of $45,823.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,101 shares in the company, valued at $1,565,204.97. This trade represents a 2.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Rodney Clemente sold 4,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total transaction of $84,392.42. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 106,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,133,722.02. The trade was a 3.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,406 shares of company stock worth $828,688. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Energy Recovery Stock Performance

ERII opened at $19.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 56.09 and a beta of 1.22. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.26 and a twelve month high of $20.27.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $38.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.37 million. Energy Recovery had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Energy Recovery, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Fearnley Fonds cut shares of Energy Recovery from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Energy Recovery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

About Energy Recovery

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells energy efficiency technology solutions in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company operates through Water and Emerging Technologies segments. The company offers high and low pressure, and ultra pressure exchangers; AT and LPT hydraulic turbochargers; and high-pressure feed and circulation booster pumps for use in seawater and brackish desalination, and wastewater treatment.

