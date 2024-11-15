Versor Investments LP Takes Position in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 3,504 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Glaukos in the third quarter valued at $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Glaukos by 68.8% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Glaukos during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $187,000. Procyon Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Glaukos during the third quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in Glaukos in the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 99.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GKOS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Glaukos from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Glaukos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Glaukos from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Glaukos has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.55.

In related news, COO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 2,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total value of $316,156.75. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 102,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,198,425.93. This represents a 2.18 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total value of $392,010.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,225,345.12. This trade represents a 8.49 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,275 shares of company stock valued at $1,354,967. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GKOS opened at $138.55 on Friday. Glaukos Co. has a 12 month low of $59.22 and a 12 month high of $145.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.88 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 5.54 and a quick ratio of 4.71.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.20. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 18.99% and a negative net margin of 42.43%. The company had revenue of $96.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.50) earnings per share. Glaukos’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Glaukos Co. will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical technology company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

