Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE) Shares Bought by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Vital Energy were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Vital Energy alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Vital Energy by 400.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Vital Energy by 2,590.7% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Vital Energy by 234.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vital Energy by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vital Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $147,000. 86.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vital Energy Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE VTLE opened at $31.16 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 3.16. Vital Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.85 and a 12-month high of $58.30.

Insider Activity

Vital Energy ( NYSE:VTLE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $459.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.58 million. Vital Energy had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 25.09%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.16 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Vital Energy, Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Kathryn Anne Hill sold 2,023 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.22, for a total transaction of $61,135.06. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 29,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,130.02. This trade represents a 6.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark David Denny sold 5,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.22, for a total transaction of $155,481.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,358 shares in the company, valued at $796,538.76. The trade was a 16.33 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,168 shares of company stock worth $502,017 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VTLE. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Vital Energy from $41.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Vital Energy from $66.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Vital Energy from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. KeyCorp cut shares of Vital Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Vital Energy from $45.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vital Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.83.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Vital Energy

About Vital Energy

(Free Report)

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vital Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vital Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.