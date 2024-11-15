Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) Shares Purchased by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Free Report) by 19.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,235 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,692 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Warrior Met Coal were worth $2,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Warrior Met Coal alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCC. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 38.6% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Warrior Met Coal during the second quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Warrior Met Coal during the first quarter valued at $104,000. 92.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research note on Monday, August 5th. B. Riley upped their target price on Warrior Met Coal from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.75.

Warrior Met Coal Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE HCC opened at $66.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 5.81 and a quick ratio of 4.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.82. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.23 and a 12 month high of $75.53.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.40. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 19.00% and a net margin of 23.77%. The business had revenue of $327.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Warrior Met Coal Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 5th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 5th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.42%.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

(Free Report)

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Warrior Met Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warrior Met Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.