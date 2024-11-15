WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Shares Sold by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP lessened its holdings in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in WEX were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get WEX alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WEX by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of WEX by 60.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 44,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,684,000 after purchasing an additional 16,860 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WEX in the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of WEX by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 45,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,750,000 after purchasing an additional 4,386 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP grew its stake in WEX by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 5,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,271,000 after buying an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at WEX

In related news, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,651 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.67, for a total transaction of $299,937.17. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,409,214.19. This trade represents a 17.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jagtar Narula sold 508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $101,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,424,000. This represents a 6.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WEX shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on WEX from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of WEX from $238.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of WEX from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on WEX from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut WEX from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.91.

View Our Latest Research Report on WEX

WEX Price Performance

WEX stock opened at $180.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.57. WEX Inc. has a one year low of $165.51 and a one year high of $244.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $197.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $4.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.82 by $0.53. WEX had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 31.35%. The firm had revenue of $665.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that WEX Inc. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEX Company Profile

(Free Report)

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.