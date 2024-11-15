What is DA Davidson’s Estimate for Hershey FY2025 Earnings?

Get Hershey alerts:

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson lowered their FY2025 earnings estimates for Hershey in a report issued on Monday, November 11th. DA Davidson analyst B. Holland now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $8.02 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $9.11. The consensus estimate for Hershey’s current full-year earnings is $9.06 per share.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on HSY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Hershey from $188.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Citigroup downgraded Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Hershey from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Hershey from $191.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Hershey from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.33.

Shares of NYSE:HSY opened at $178.77 on Wednesday. Hershey has a 1-year low of $171.67 and a 1-year high of $211.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $36.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $192.05.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a $1.37 dividend. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. Hershey’s payout ratio is 63.13%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HSY. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey in the third quarter worth $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 218.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 55.0% during the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Hershey in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hershey in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

