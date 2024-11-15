What is DA Davidson’s Forecast for Home Depot Q4 Earnings?

Get Home Depot alerts:

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Home Depot in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 13th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker forecasts that the home improvement retailer will post earnings per share of $2.97 for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $466.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Home Depot’s current full-year earnings is $14.99 per share.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.14. Home Depot had a return on equity of 452.60% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $40.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

HD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $360.00 to $455.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Melius Research initiated coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.00.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD opened at $405.60 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $402.88 billion, a PE ratio of 27.56, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $397.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $365.56. Home Depot has a 52 week low of $302.34 and a 52 week high of $421.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be given a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 61.14%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Home Depot

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc raised its holdings in Home Depot by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 27,155 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $9,348,000 after acquiring an additional 5,879 shares during the last quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,994 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB increased its stake in Home Depot by 17.1% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 909,530 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $368,542,000 after acquiring an additional 132,967 shares during the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation increased its position in Home Depot by 121.0% during the second quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 269,368 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $92,727,000 after acquiring an additional 147,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 225.6% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 32,717 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $13,257,000 after buying an additional 22,668 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

