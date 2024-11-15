What is Leerink Partnrs’ Estimate for BMY FY2026 Earnings?

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Leerink Partnrs cut their FY2026 earnings estimates for Bristol-Myers Squibb in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 12th. Leerink Partnrs analyst D. Risinger now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $6.32 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $6.33. Leerink Partnrs has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s current full-year earnings is $0.92 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s FY2027 earnings at $6.72 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $6.60 EPS.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.26 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 15.30% and a positive return on equity of 11.94%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.00 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Leerink Partners raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.07.

Shares of BMY opened at $58.49 on Thursday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $39.35 and a 1-year high of $61.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.41 and a 200 day moving average of $47.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.24, a PEG ratio of 21.34 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meridian Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 28,283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,466 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 10,288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Samit Hirawat purchased 1,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.67 per share, with a total value of $100,046.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,109 shares in the company, valued at $3,395,499.03. This trade represents a 3.04 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Phil M. Holzer sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total value of $38,934.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $654,091.20. This trade represents a 5.62 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -66.85%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

