Wolverine Asset Management LLC Acquires 24,091 Shares of EVgo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVGOW)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in EVgo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVGOW – Free Report) by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,242 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,091 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in EVgo were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
EVgo Stock Performance
NASDAQ EVGOW opened at $0.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.94 and a 200-day moving average of $0.47. EVgo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.12 and a 52-week high of $1.99.
About EVgo
