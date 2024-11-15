Wolverine Asset Management LLC Acquires 24,091 Shares of EVgo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVGOW)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in EVgo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVGOW – Free Report) by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,242 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,091 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in EVgo were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

NASDAQ EVGOW opened at $0.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.94 and a 200-day moving average of $0.47. EVgo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.12 and a 52-week high of $1.99.

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

