Wolverine Asset Management LLC Acquires 2,522 Shares of SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Free Report) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,102 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,522 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SoundHound AI were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SoundHound AI during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SoundHound AI by 97.8% during the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 7,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 3,818 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in SoundHound AI by 298.5% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 8,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 6,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in SoundHound AI by 108.0% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 5,099 shares during the period. 19.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other SoundHound AI news, CFO Nitesh Sharan sold 39,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.88, for a total value of $193,872.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,560,411 shares in the company, valued at $7,614,805.68. This trade represents a 2.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Keyvan Mohajer sold 90,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.88, for a total transaction of $442,328.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,362,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,529,936.96. This trade represents a 3.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 327,275 shares of company stock valued at $1,606,644 over the last ninety days. 12.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SOUN stock opened at $6.63 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.42 and a beta of 2.71. SoundHound AI, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.62 and a 12 month high of $10.25.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $25.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.02 million. SoundHound AI had a negative net margin of 163.58% and a negative return on equity of 73.21%. The company’s revenue was up 88.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SOUN shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of SoundHound AI in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded SoundHound AI from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of SoundHound AI from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of SoundHound AI in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.50 price objective on shares of SoundHound AI in a report on Monday, September 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SoundHound AI currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.64.

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

