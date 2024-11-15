Wolverine Asset Management LLC Acquires 5,000 Shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Free Report) by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in United Natural Foods were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UNFI. Private Management Group Inc. increased its position in United Natural Foods by 49.5% during the second quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,773,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,235,000 after acquiring an additional 587,163 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 4.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,587,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,175,000 after buying an additional 321,020 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 23.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,267,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,601,000 after buying an additional 237,496 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in United Natural Foods during the first quarter valued at about $2,317,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in United Natural Foods by 86.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 264,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after acquiring an additional 122,626 shares in the last quarter. 87.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Northcoast Research raised United Natural Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $14.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.40.

United Natural Foods Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of UNFI stock opened at $21.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.32 and a beta of 0.62. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.58 and a 12-month high of $23.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.01.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.94 billion. United Natural Foods had a positive return on equity of 0.54% and a negative net margin of 0.36%. United Natural Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. Research analysts forecast that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Danielle Benedict sold 9,050 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total value of $200,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,218 shares in the company, valued at $1,949,617.80. This trade represents a 9.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

United Natural Foods Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, wellness and personal care items, and bulk and foodservice products.

