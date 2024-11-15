Wolverine Asset Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:CEV)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:CEV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 16,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned about 0.24% of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CEV. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 9.3% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 190,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 16,133 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 55,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 23,539 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $328,000. Institutional investors own 35.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 11,503 shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total transaction of $126,763.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 927,044 shares in the company, valued at $10,216,024.88. This trade represents a 1.23 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 188,134 shares of company stock worth $2,046,247 in the last three months.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement

CEV stock opened at $10.42 on Friday. Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $9.56 and a 1 year high of $11.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.81.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.76%.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust Profile

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in debt securities issued by education, hospital, housing, insured-education, insured-electric utilities, insured-hospital, insured-transportation, insured-water and sewer, transportation, and other sectors.

