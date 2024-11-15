Wolverine Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHKEL)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHKEL – Free Report) by 498.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,515 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CHKEL. Warberg Asset Management LLC increased its position in Chesapeake Energy by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC now owns 38,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 8,360 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,212,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,950,000 after buying an additional 5,167 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the first quarter worth about $569,000.

Chesapeake Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CHKEL opened at $81.27 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.11. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a one year low of $50.86 and a one year high of $78.30.

Chesapeake Energy Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHKEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHKEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.