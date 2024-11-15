Wolverine Asset Management LLC Buys 800 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 35,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,465,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. now owns 33,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 62.6% during the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after buying an additional 7,508 shares during the last quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 39.6% in the third quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 37,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,636,000 after acquiring an additional 10,502 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments Inc raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 74,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,350,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046 shares during the period. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IEF stock opened at $93.28 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $91.02 and a 1 year high of $99.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $96.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.24. The company has a market cap of $33.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were given a $0.2916 dividend. This is a boost from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

