Wolverine Asset Management LLC Buys New Position in Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 21,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Paramount Group by 7.3% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 9,077,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,575,000 after acquiring an additional 621,125 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 131.4% during the 2nd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 7,501,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,731,000 after purchasing an additional 4,259,635 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Paramount Group by 4.1% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,031,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,068,000 after buying an additional 119,590 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,310,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,696,000 after buying an additional 15,806 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Paramount Group by 6.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,043,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,829,000 after buying an additional 63,789 shares in the last quarter. 65.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PGRE stock opened at $5.03 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.03 and a 200-day moving average of $4.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 1.25. Paramount Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.21 and a 52-week high of $5.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a current ratio of 4.45.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Paramount Group from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th.

About Paramount Group

Paramount Group, Inc (“Paramount” or the “Company”) is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

