Wolverine Asset Management LLC Buys New Position in Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 21,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Paramount Group by 7.3% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 9,077,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,575,000 after acquiring an additional 621,125 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 131.4% during the 2nd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 7,501,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,731,000 after purchasing an additional 4,259,635 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Paramount Group by 4.1% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,031,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,068,000 after buying an additional 119,590 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,310,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,696,000 after buying an additional 15,806 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Paramount Group by 6.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,043,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,829,000 after buying an additional 63,789 shares in the last quarter. 65.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Paramount Group Trading Down 2.1 %
Shares of PGRE stock opened at $5.03 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.03 and a 200-day moving average of $4.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 1.25. Paramount Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.21 and a 52-week high of $5.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a current ratio of 4.45.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PGRE
About Paramount Group
Paramount Group, Inc (“Paramount” or the “Company”) is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Paramount Group
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- 3 GARP Stocks Offering Strong Growth: Aptiv, Allstate, Barrick
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Mouse Rising: The Iger Investment Pays Off for Disney Investors
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Can CAVA Stock Be the Next Chipotle? Earnings Can Help
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.