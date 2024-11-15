Wolverine Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) by 84.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,272 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Webster Financial by 1,859.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 15,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 14,891 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Webster Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $3,529,000. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 264,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,439,000 after acquiring an additional 81,201 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 170,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,447,000 after acquiring an additional 20,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Webster Financial by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 106,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,384,000 after acquiring an additional 16,394 shares in the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Webster Financial news, insider Javier L. Evans sold 10,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total value of $581,965.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,738.37. This trade represents a 30.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Albert Jen-Wen Wang sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.43, for a total transaction of $209,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $748,333.39. This trade represents a 21.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,202,237 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Stock Down 0.3 %

Webster Financial stock opened at $59.67 on Friday. Webster Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $39.33 and a twelve month high of $61.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.27.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $647.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.72 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 11.03%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Webster Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WBS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Webster Financial from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Webster Financial from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.85.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.

