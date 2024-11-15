Wolverine Asset Management LLC Has $140,000 Holdings in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Free Report) by 87.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 36,230 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Assets Trust were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AAT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,155,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $178,688,000 after purchasing an additional 804,009 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in American Assets Trust by 633.0% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 166,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,644,000 after purchasing an additional 143,707 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in American Assets Trust in the first quarter worth $1,776,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 9.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 779,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,436,000 after purchasing an additional 69,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 433.5% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 83,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after buying an additional 67,589 shares in the last quarter. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Assets Trust stock opened at $27.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.93 and a beta of 1.29. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.44 and a 12-month high of $28.96. The company has a quick ratio of 8.53, a current ratio of 8.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. American Assets Trust’s payout ratio is presently 147.25%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of American Assets Trust from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of American Assets Trust from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th.

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust ("REIT"), headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 55 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Washington, Oregon, Texas and Hawaii.

