Wolverine Asset Management LLC Has $66,000 Holdings in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Free Report) by 98.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 570,968 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust were worth $66,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust during the second quarter worth $76,000. Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 9.4% during the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 21,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 75.1% in the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 23,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 10,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudent Investors Network Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $174,000.

Shares of BIGZ stock opened at $7.84 on Friday. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust has a 52-week low of $6.66 and a 52-week high of $8.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.56 and its 200-day moving average is $7.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.0863 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.22%.

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 36,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.22 per share, for a total transaction of $262,937.96. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 54,451,815 shares in the company, valued at $393,142,104.30. This represents a 0.07 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders acquired 1,586,189 shares of company stock worth $11,970,770.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is based in United States.

