Wolverine Asset Management LLC Has $80,000 Stock Position in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE – Free Report) by 17.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,466 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II were worth $80,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BLE. Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 11.7% in the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 921,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,606,000 after buying an additional 96,486 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $163,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $159,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 13.1% during the second quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares during the period. Finally, Melfa Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 3.5% in the second quarter. Melfa Wealth Management Inc. now owns 91,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 3,126 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BLE stock opened at $10.93 on Friday. BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $11.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.054 per share. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests long-term and short-term investments, and money market funds. The fund primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

