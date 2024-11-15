Wolverine Asset Management LLC Invests $136,000 in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 15,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 260,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after acquiring an additional 16,666 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $281,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,301,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,750,000 after buying an additional 43,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $231,000.

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Price Performance

Shares of BWG opened at $8.34 on Friday. Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.61 and a 1-year high of $8.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.54.

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Brandywine Global Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund employs fundamental analysis to create its portfolio.

