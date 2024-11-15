Wolverine Asset Management LLC Makes New $195,000 Investment in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,382 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Synovus Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 87.2% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 747 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Synovus Financial in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Synovus Financial by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Synovus Financial by 404.8% during the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,378 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. 83.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on SNV. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Synovus Financial from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Raymond James raised shares of Synovus Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Synovus Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on Synovus Financial from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.71.

SNV stock opened at $55.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.30. The stock has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.37. Synovus Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $29.34 and a fifty-two week high of $59.79.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.14. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 10.82%. The company had revenue of $564.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.78%.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate lending services.

