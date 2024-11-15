Wolverine Asset Management LLC Purchases New Stake in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 113.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in John Bean Technologies in the first quarter worth $61,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies in the second quarter valued at $73,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $187,000. Institutional investors own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

John Bean Technologies Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of John Bean Technologies stock opened at $117.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.22. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $82.64 and a 52-week high of $122.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.47.

About John Bean Technologies

John Bean Technologies ( NYSE:JBT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $453.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.20 million. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers value-added processing that includes chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, blending, marinating, tumbling, flattening, forming, portioning, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, extracting, pasteurizing, sterilizing, concentrating, high pressure processing, weighing, inspecting, filling, closing, sealing, end of line material handling, and packaging solutions to the food, beverage, and health market.

