Wolverine Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 45,923 Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 45,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 24.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 295,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 17,776 shares during the period.
Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Price Performance
Shares of EVF opened at $6.21 on Friday. Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust has a 12 month low of $5.94 and a 12 month high of $6.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.30.
Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Cuts Dividend
Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Company Profile
Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating rate loans.
Further Reading
