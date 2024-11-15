Wolverine Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 45,923 Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 45,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 24.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 295,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 17,776 shares during the period.

Shares of EVF opened at $6.21 on Friday. Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust has a 12 month low of $5.94 and a 12 month high of $6.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.30.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 11th will be issued a $0.048 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th.

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating rate loans.

