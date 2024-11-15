Wolverine Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF – Free Report) by 91.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,524 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eagle Capital Growth Fund were worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Eagle Capital Growth Fund by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 15,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO David C. Sims acquired 4,069 shares of Eagle Capital Growth Fund stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.75 per share, with a total value of $39,672.75. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 191,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,868,811.75. This trade represents a 2.17 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 7,615 shares of company stock valued at $73,705.

Eagle Capital Growth Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

Eagle Capital Growth Fund Company Profile

NYSEAMERICAN GRF opened at $10.16 on Friday. Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.93 and a 12 month high of $10.26.

Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Sims Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It makes its investments in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P 500 Index.

