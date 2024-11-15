Wolverine Asset Management LLC Sells 10,828 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 86.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,828 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CPT. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in Camden Property Trust during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 2,187.5% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 42.7% in the third quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPT opened at $120.36 on Friday. Camden Property Trust has a 1 year low of $86.50 and a 1 year high of $127.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.64. The firm has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 130.38%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $132.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $129.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Camden Property Trust from $110.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Wedbush upped their price target on Camden Property Trust from $118.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.50.

Camden Property Trust Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,250 apartment homes across the United States.

