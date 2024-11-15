Wolverine Asset Management LLC Sells 30,114 Shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH – Free Report) by 81.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,114 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned 0.08% of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust worth $57,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Melfa Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 17.4% during the second quarter. Melfa Wealth Management Inc. now owns 78,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 11,630 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $236,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $377,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 233.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust during the second quarter valued at $384,000.

NYSE:CXH opened at $8.08 on Friday. MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $8.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.16 and a 200 day moving average of $7.94.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a $0.0265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%.

MFS Investment Grade Municipal is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

