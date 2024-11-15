Wolverine Asset Management LLC Takes $129,000 Position in MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 47,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 176,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 23,605 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in MFS Intermediate Income Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 47.1% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 210,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 67,500 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust during the second quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Choreo LLC acquired a new position in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.
MFS Intermediate Income Trust Stock Performance
MIN opened at $2.68 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.69. MFS Intermediate Income Trust has a 12 month low of $2.56 and a 12 month high of $2.85.
MFS Intermediate Income Trust Cuts Dividend
MFS Intermediate Income Trust Profile
MFS Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt instruments. The fund seeks to benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Intermediate U.S.
