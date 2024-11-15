Wolverine Asset Management LLC Takes $129,000 Position in MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 47,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

Get MFS Intermediate Income Trust alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 176,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 23,605 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in MFS Intermediate Income Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 47.1% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 210,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 67,500 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust during the second quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Choreo LLC acquired a new position in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust Stock Performance

MIN opened at $2.68 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.69. MFS Intermediate Income Trust has a 12 month low of $2.56 and a 12 month high of $2.85.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust Cuts Dividend

MFS Intermediate Income Trust Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.0201 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th.

(Free Report)

MFS Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt instruments. The fund seeks to benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Intermediate U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Intermediate Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Intermediate Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.