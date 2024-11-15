Wolverine Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Free Report) by 59.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,212 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF were worth $75,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH boosted its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 79.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 15.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 5,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 9,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Stock Performance

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF stock opened at $20.42 on Friday. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.62 and a fifty-two week high of $21.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.64.

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (PCY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US-dollar-denominated sovereign debt in emerging markets with at least 3 years to maturity. PCY was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

