11,938 Shares in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Acquired by Entropy Technologies LP

Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 3.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,703,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $621,380,000 after acquiring an additional 600,146 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,114,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $143,136,000 after buying an additional 1,136,985 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Sealed Air by 7.3% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,500,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,014,000 after buying an additional 170,846 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 33.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,910,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,475,000 after buying an additional 479,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its holdings in Sealed Air by 1.4% in the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,856,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,571,000 after acquiring an additional 24,940 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SEE. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Sealed Air from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Sealed Air from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Sealed Air from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Sealed Air from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

SEE stock opened at $35.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.82. The company has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.34. Sealed Air Co. has a 52 week low of $30.87 and a 52 week high of $41.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 74.21% and a net margin of 7.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.41%.

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, fluids and liquids and cheese markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, LIQUIBOX, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

