14,400 Shares in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) Acquired by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Interface during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Interface during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in Interface during the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Interface by 1,348.0% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,241 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 5,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Interface during the second quarter worth approximately $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Interface

In related news, Director Daniel T. Hendrix sold 3,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total transaction of $62,319.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 191,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,350,806.91. The trade was a 1.83 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stansfield Nigel sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total value of $482,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 144,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,481,842.60. The trade was a 12.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TILE shares. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Interface from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Interface from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th.

Interface Price Performance

NASDAQ:TILE opened at $24.99 on Friday. Interface, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.78 and a 52 week high of $26.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.40.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The textile maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $344.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.39 million. Interface had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 6.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Interface, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Interface Profile

Interface, Inc designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Americas (AMS), and Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia (EAAA). The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brand names; luxury vinyl tiles; carpet tiles under the CQuestGB name for use in commercial interiors, include offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; and modular resilient flooring products.

