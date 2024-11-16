2,698 Shares in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX) Purchased by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,698 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DSGX. Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 931.7% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden acquired a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group during the second quarter worth about $77,000. Park Place Capital Corp grew its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 31.6% during the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 883 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 100.0% during the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Descartes Systems Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:DSGX opened at $111.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.02. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a one year low of $79.21 and a one year high of $117.24. The company has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of 75.28 and a beta of 0.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The Descartes Systems Group ( NASDAQ:DSGX Get Free Report ) (TSE:DSG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.03). The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 21.02%. The business had revenue of $163.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DSGX shares. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of The Descartes Systems Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Barclays upgraded shares of The Descartes Systems Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $88.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $108.00 price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.25.

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

