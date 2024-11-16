36,817 Shares in Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) Purchased by Entropy Technologies LP

Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 36,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $470,000.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DX. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Dynex Capital by 933.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 225,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after acquiring an additional 203,494 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc bought a new stake in Dynex Capital during the third quarter valued at about $182,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Dynex Capital by 0.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 724,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,126,000 after purchasing an additional 5,725 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its stake in Dynex Capital by 35.5% in the third quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 15,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 4,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Dynex Capital by 1,152.5% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 406,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,187,000 after purchasing an additional 374,074 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.34% of the company’s stock.
Dynex Capital Price Performance
Shares of NYSE DX opened at $12.41 on Friday. Dynex Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.11 and a fifty-two week high of $13.13. The company has a market cap of $984.16 million, a PE ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.27.
Dynex Capital Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. This is a positive change from Dynex Capital’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.50%. Dynex Capital’s payout ratio is 142.86%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Dynex Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Dynex Capital in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.35.
Dynex Capital Profile
Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.
