37,900 Shares in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) Acquired by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 37,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

Get Hawaiian Electric Industries alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HE. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 82.3% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,308 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.91% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Stock Up 4.4 %

HE opened at $10.28 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.13. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.61 and a 52 week high of $18.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 0.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hawaiian Electric Industries ( NYSE:HE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $983.38 million for the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a negative net margin of 35.38% and a positive return on equity of 11.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share.

HE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $14.00 to $11.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Hawaiian Electric Industries

About Hawaiian Electric Industries

(Free Report)

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility businesses in the United States. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.