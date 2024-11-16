48,703 Shares in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Bought by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 48,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,057,000.

Get Mueller Water Products alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MWA. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 399.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,962,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,093,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369,055 shares during the period. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products during the second quarter worth $14,040,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products during the second quarter worth $13,031,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 194.4% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,033,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,528,000 after purchasing an additional 682,740 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products during the second quarter worth $9,154,000. 91.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mueller Water Products Stock Down 0.5 %

MWA opened at $24.31 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 3.70. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.30, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.34. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a one year low of $13.08 and a one year high of $26.28.

Mueller Water Products Increases Dividend

Mueller Water Products ( NYSE:MWA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The business had revenue of $348.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.80 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a $0.067 dividend. This is an increase from Mueller Water Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MWA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Mueller Water Products from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen downgraded Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 target price (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Mueller Water Products in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Mueller Water Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Mueller Water Products

Insider Activity at Mueller Water Products

In other Mueller Water Products news, Director Thomas J. Hansen sold 10,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.55, for a total value of $221,755.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 102,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,112,375.60. This represents a 9.50 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Mueller Water Products

(Free Report)

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Water Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Water Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.