8,300 Shares in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Purchased by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP bought a new position in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 8,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Get BankUnited alerts:

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in BankUnited by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 632,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,517,000 after purchasing an additional 48,059 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of BankUnited by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,483,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,542,000 after acquiring an additional 280,993 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of BankUnited by 145.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 48,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 29,058 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP boosted its position in shares of BankUnited by 202.7% during the 1st quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 60,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 40,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BankUnited during the 2nd quarter valued at about $799,000. Institutional investors own 99.70% of the company’s stock.

BankUnited Price Performance

Shares of BankUnited stock opened at $40.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 1.33. BankUnited, Inc. has a one year low of $24.34 and a one year high of $41.65.

BankUnited Announces Dividend

BankUnited ( NYSE:BKU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $515.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.65 million. BankUnited had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 9.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Analysts forecast that BankUnited, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 11th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.54%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Thomas M. Cornish sold 10,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total transaction of $421,527.58. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,911,000. The trade was a 9.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BKU. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded BankUnited from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of BankUnited in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wedbush lifted their price target on BankUnited from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Hovde Group lifted their price target on BankUnited from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on BankUnited from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.40.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BankUnited

BankUnited Profile

(Free Report)

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BankUnited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankUnited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.