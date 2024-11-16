9,221 Shares in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Acquired by Entropy Technologies LP

Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 9,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HWC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,226,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,801,000 after buying an additional 34,152 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Hancock Whitney in the 3rd quarter valued at $844,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 102,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,884,000 after purchasing an additional 26,705 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 22.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 59,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,746,000 after purchasing an additional 10,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 30.9% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 1,069,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,141,000 after purchasing an additional 252,473 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Carleton Richard Wilkins sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total value of $40,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $810,105. The trade was a 4.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John M. Hairston sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.44, for a total value of $1,069,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 254,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,099,305.44. This trade represents a 6.62 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,994 shares of company stock valued at $1,593,710. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Whitney Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ HWC opened at $58.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. Hancock Whitney Co. has a one year low of $39.38 and a one year high of $61.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 1.25.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.02. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $525.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

Hancock Whitney Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is currently 35.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on HWC shares. DA Davidson raised their price target on Hancock Whitney from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hancock Whitney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.89.

Hancock Whitney Profile

(Free Report)

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers various transaction and savings deposit products consisting of brokered deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts; treasury management services, secured and unsecured loan products including revolving credit facilities, and letters of credit and similar financial guarantees; and trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals, and investment advisory and brokerage products.

