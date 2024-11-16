9,713 Shares in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) Purchased by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 9,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GTY. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Getty Realty in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Getty Realty in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Getty Realty by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in Getty Realty in the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Getty Realty in the 2nd quarter worth about $162,000. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Getty Realty from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Getty Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Getty Realty from $31.50 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th.

Getty Realty Price Performance

NYSE GTY opened at $31.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.80. Getty Realty Corp. has a 52-week low of $25.70 and a 52-week high of $33.23. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 26.95 and a beta of 0.91.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $51.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.79 million. Getty Realty had a net margin of 32.97% and a return on equity of 6.84%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Getty Realty Corp. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Getty Realty Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.96%. This is an increase from Getty Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.85%.

Getty Realty Profile

